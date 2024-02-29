GB govt demands royalty, water user charges for Diamer Bhasha Dam

ISLAMABAD: Following the resolution of a decade-long boundary dispute between Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government has initiated demands for the net hydel profit (royalty) and water user charges pertaining to the Diamer Bhasha Dam project, predominantly situated within GB’s territorial limits, from the federal government.

In a pivotal meeting convened on Thursday in Islamabad, a committee was formed with the specific task of consulting relevant stakeholders to advance initiatives related to the royalty.

Spanning over 37 thousand acres of land, the project’s construction is progressing rapidly, underscoring the federal government’s commitment to ensuring its timely completion while addressing present challenges and concerns.

It is a known fact that the Diamer Bhasha Dam project holds paramount importance for the electricity infrastructure development. It is however also important to note that the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly those in Diamer, have made considerable sacrifices for its realization.

Initiated at the federal level in 2017, a committee was tasked with delineating boundaries between Kohistan and Gilgit-Baltistan and determining realignment (Net Head Profit). However, the committee primarily focused on boundary delineation. The GB government is fervently pursuing a swift resolution to the matters of realignment (Net Head Profit) and water usage charges between the federal government and Gilgit-Baltistan to prevent any impediments to this crucial project.

In this regard, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan announced the formation of a special committee comprising Provincial Minister for Electricity Mushtaq Ahmed, Provincial Minister for Law Sahil Abbas, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Anwar, along with the Secretaries of Law and Electricity. This committee is tasked with presenting recommendations within 10 days after visiting Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the realignment (Net Head Profit) and water usage charges. These recommendations will serve as a basis for dialogue between the federal and Gilgit-Baltistan governments.

The meeting saw the attendance of Provincial Minister for Law Sahil Abbas, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Anwar, Chairman Gilgit-Baltistan Investment Board Fatahullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Interior Shams Loon, and Special Assistant Maulana Sarwar Shah. Additionally, Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Haji Rahmat Khaliq, Provincial Minister for Forests Haji Shah Beg, Secretary Electricity, Secretary Law, and Deputy Commissioner Diamer participated via video link from Gilgit.