Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pak-China collaboration sets stage for chemical industry digitalization

This cooperation is part of the broader Belt and Road Initiative

By Monitoring Desk
Chemical industry

Pakistan and China are taking significant steps towards the digitalization of the chemical industry. Led by Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, a Pakistani delegation visited TDD E-commerce Company, a subsidiary of IBI Guolian, which specializes in digital supply chain solutions and industrial big data services.

The collaboration aims to explore the development of a joint digital trading service platform for the chemical industry. The discussions focused on the creation of a digital trading platform, a B2B e-commerce platform, and a China-Pakistan digital supply chain system.

The Pakistani delegation explored TDD’s operational strategies and the technological capabilities of the Guolian Cloud, emphasizing the importance of Pakistan’s upcoming economic zones and industrial parks to foster a supportive business environment. The initiative seeks to leverage TDD’s industry chain experience to introduce a comprehensive service platform in Pakistan.

Liu Zhai, CEO of TDD, shared the company’s strategic vision and operations in Pakistan, underscoring the integration of the chemical industry’s supply chain as a key strategy. This cooperation is part of the broader Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to expand the global supply chain on the industrial internet platform.

To further this collaboration, TDD plans to participate in the Pakistan Coating Show 2024, engaging in market research and fostering exchanges with Pakistani companies and government bodies. This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation in the digitalization of the chemical industry.

Previous article
Pakistan’s low price to impact Indian basmati exports
Next article
GB govt demands royalty, water user charges for Diamer Bhasha Dam
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.