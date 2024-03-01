Outgoing caretakers jack up petrol price by Rs4.13/litre

The caretaker government, which is about to hand over power to a new elected government, raised the petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre on Thursday, adding more burden to the people suffering from high inflation.

According to the Finance Division, the new petrol price will be Rs279.75 per litre until March 15, while the high-speed diesel price will remain at Rs287.33 per litre.

The prices of petroleum products are updated every 15 days in Pakistan based on the global oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

This was the third hike by the interim government, which has been the longest-serving caretaker set-up in the country’s history.

Earlier, Profit reported that the hike was expected due to the increase in global oil prices amid rising demand and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.