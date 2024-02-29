US backs Pakistan’s continued IMF engagement for stability

The United States has recommended that Pakistan continue its efforts with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global financial bodies to undertake macroeconomic reforms for economic stability.

This advice follows a request from the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), advocating for an IMF audit of the 2024 elections to ensure political stability ahead of discussions on a new bailout package.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan disclosed that a letter from Imran Khan’s spokesperson to the IMF emphasizes the party’s desire to avoid negative economic impacts and insists on a commitment to a free and fair election process.

In response to questions about PTI’s approach and concerns over election integrity, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s economic reform and stability. He supported Pakistan’s collaboration with the IMF and other institutions for necessary economic adjustments.

Pakistan previously avoided default with a short-term IMF bailout, with a pressing need for a new agreement to maintain stability as the program concludes in April. The IMF has recognized Pakistan’s efforts towards economic stability, emphasizing adherence to fiscal targets and protection for the vulnerable.

While the IMF has not commented directly on the political aspects of PTI’s request, the focus remains on Pakistan’s path to macroeconomic stability and prosperity.