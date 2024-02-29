Sign inSubscribe
Economy

US backs Pakistan’s continued IMF engagement for stability

Pakistan previously avoided default with a short-term IMF bailout, with a pressing need for a new agreement to maintain stability

By Monitoring Desk

The United States has recommended that Pakistan continue its efforts with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global financial bodies to undertake macroeconomic reforms for economic stability.

This advice follows a request from the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), advocating for an IMF audit of the 2024 elections to ensure political stability ahead of discussions on a new bailout package.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan disclosed that a letter from Imran Khan’s spokesperson to the IMF emphasizes the party’s desire to avoid negative economic impacts and insists on a commitment to a free and fair election process.

In response to questions about PTI’s approach and concerns over election integrity, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s economic reform and stability. He supported Pakistan’s collaboration with the IMF and other institutions for necessary economic adjustments.

Pakistan previously avoided default with a short-term IMF bailout, with a pressing need for a new agreement to maintain stability as the program concludes in April. The IMF has recognized Pakistan’s efforts towards economic stability, emphasizing adherence to fiscal targets and protection for the vulnerable.

While the IMF has not commented directly on the political aspects of PTI’s request, the focus remains on Pakistan’s path to macroeconomic stability and prosperity.

Previous article
Regent Plaza’s transfer to SIUT to be completed by May 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.