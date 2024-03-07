Govt surpasses T-bill auction target, raising Rs527bn

The government successfully exceeded its auction target for treasury bills (T-bills) this Wednesday, securing over double the anticipated amount.

The treasury bills auction concluded with the government raising Rs526.9 billion, surpassing the set target of Rs225 billion, highlighting a strong market appetite for domestic bonds.

The auction saw a notable reduction in the cut-off yields for the three-month and 12-month T-bills by 27 and three basis points, respectively, while the yield for the six-month T-bills remained constant.

The finalized yields for the three, six, and twelve-month tenures stood at 21.4%, 20.4%, and 20.3% respectively.

This auction outcome demonstrates the banking sector’s increasing interest in government bonds, a trend that has significantly contributed to the sector’s profitability.

Banks reported a 70 to 90% increase in profits in 2023, largely due to their investments in these government securities. The total bids for the T-bills reached Rs1,354.4 billion, indicating robust demand.

Over the fiscal year 2024, the government has managed to amass more than Rs4 trillion from banks through such auctions.

While this strategy has led to substantial earnings for banks, it has also sparked concerns regarding the allocation of resources, with the private sector facing neglect or high borrowing costs that deter participation in the money market.

The government’s borrowing strategy has led to an escalation in debt servicing challenges, simultaneously impacting economic growth due to reduced private sector borrowing.

Despite these challenges, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted a 2% growth in economic output for FY24, though some analysts caution that political instability could further dampen this outlook.