Internet restrictions: VPN demand increases 6,000% in Pakistan

Switzerland-based internet privacy firm Proton revealed that the Virtual Private Network (VPN) demand has increased by 6,000% in Pakistan due to internet restrictions.

Proton also revealed plans to deploy a network of complimentary VPN servers to support populations in countries with upcoming elections.

Proton highlighted a significant increase in VPN service demand over the past year, with spikes observed in Nepal (4,700%), Pakistan (6,000%), Gabon (25,000%), and Senegal (100,000%) due to political or civil unrest.

These nations, known for their tendencies towards censorship and repression, will receive access to the servers to facilitate the free flow of information and safeguard against election-related interference or misinformation.

This surge in demand is interpreted by the company as an indicator of governmental crackdowns on free speech.

The initiative aims to offer a bulwark against internet censorship, enabling users in affected countries to access information freely.

Countries such as Venezuela, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey have been identified as recipients of Proton’s free VPN servers.

Andy Yen, Proton’s CEO, emphasized the importance of this effort in 2024, a year he described as pivotal for global democracy.

He remarked on the necessity of protecting free speech and the electoral process in countries with a history of restricting these freedoms.

To ensure efficient service, Proton plans to offer local servers for two weeks before and after significant elections, exclusively to users within the voting country.

This approach aims to maintain high-speed, uncensored internet access without overloading the servers with international traffic.

The company also mentioned the potential use of “smart routing technology” to provide services in countries where physical server presence is not feasible.