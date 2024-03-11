Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Commerce Ministry proposes Chinese firm, Ghani Glass JV for solar panel localization

Rashid Langrial supports the avoidance of high duties on finished solar panels to prevent price increases for consumers

By News Desk

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has proposed a joint venture (JV) between Chinese firm Sinotec Solar (Pvt) Ltd and local company Ghani Glass to accelerate solar panel production in Pakistan.

This suggestion was made during a recent inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Additional Secretary Incharge of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The meeting, which reviewed progress on decisions from a previous session held on February 26, 2024, addressed various issues including the importation plans of Sinotec and the imposition of tariffs and taxes on the solar industry.

Langrial advocated for the avoidance of high duties on finished solar panels to prevent price increases for consumers.

He also emphasized the need for Sinotec Solar to present a detailed five to seven-year indigenization plan to qualify for zero-rated duties on imports of raw materials and machinery.

Muhammad Ashfaq from the MoC provided insights into the import quota system managed by the Input/Output Co-efficient Organisation (IOCO) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), highlighting the equal treatment of sectors regarding capacity utilization and post-audit assessments.

An estimated Rs20 billion revenue forgone was discussed in relation to zero-rated imports for the fiscal year 2023-24, against a projected total revenue collection of Rs31.9 billion, indicating a net revenue increase.

The meeting also touched upon the zero-rated sales tax status for imported solar cells, while other parts remain taxable.

Updates on administrative procedures, such as the reclassification of Sinotec’s plant site and the necessity for a signed tenant agreement, were also discussed.

Sinotec Solar’s representative presented a conditional localization plan involving six key items for solar panel production, stating the company’s commitment to localize solar cell production within five years, contingent on reaching certain manufacturing capacities.

However, this plan was met with skepticism due to its market volume conditions and lack of consideration for export potentials.

As a resolution, the MoC recommended Sinotec Solar to explore a JV with Ghani Glass for faster localization and technology transfer, emphasizing the importance of an unconditional indigenization plan supported by a bank guarantee.

The meeting concluded with decisions to finalize responsibility matrices, prepare a tariff and tax analysis for the next decade, and for Sinotec to consult with Ghani Glass to devise a comprehensive indigenization plan.

This collaboration is expected to enhance local manufacturing capabilities and promote sustainable energy solutions in Pakistan.

 

Previous article
PM orders swift action on renewable energy and economic reforms
Next article
UAE conglomerate to purchase equity stake in TPL’s Middle East subsidiary 
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Inquiry called over corruption allegations in Sahiwal Power Plant coal deal

Outgoing Energy Minister says that the coal purchase contract lacks transparency and should have been awarded through a bidding process

PIA privatisation process requires comprehensive 30-step plan

India inks $100bn trade deal with EFTA bloc

Pakistan’s trade deficit with regional countries marginally increases

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.