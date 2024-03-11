Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Crescent Fibres announces strategic asset sale

A significant portion of the funds will be allocated to settling dues with lenders and addressing certain liabilities

By News Desk

Crescent Fibres Limited (CFL) has received approval from its shareholders for a substantial asset sale, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The Faisalabad-based company plans to sell a parcel of freehold land and buildings, marking a pivotal shift in its asset management strategy.

The assets up for sale include a freehold land parcel of 415 Kanals and 11 Marlas, along with buildings that span 278,651 square feet, situated at Chak No.202 RB, Nishatabad, Faisalabad.

This strategic disposal is subject to receiving the green light from the company’s lenders and financial institutions, indicating a collaborative approach towards financial health and sustainability.

Proceeds from this asset sale are earmarked for a dual-purpose strategy focusing on reducing the company’s financial liabilities and spearheading growth initiatives.

A significant portion of the funds will be allocated to settling dues with lenders and addressing certain liabilities, thereby aiming to lower finance costs.

In addition, Crescent Fibres intends to invest in capital expenditures, including the upgrade of machinery and the transition towards more cost-effective and efficient energy sources, to reduce fuel costs.

The remainder of the sale proceeds is planned for investment in new business ventures and capital market opportunities, signaling Crescent Fibres’ commitment to diversification and long-term growth.

 

Previous article
UAE conglomerate to purchase equity stake in TPL’s Middle East subsidiary 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Inquiry called over corruption allegations in Sahiwal Power Plant coal deal

Outgoing Energy Minister says that the coal purchase contract lacks transparency and should have been awarded through a bidding process

PIA privatisation process requires comprehensive 30-step plan

India inks $100bn trade deal with EFTA bloc

Pakistan’s trade deficit with regional countries marginally increases

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.