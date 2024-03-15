Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Govt initiates three-phased privatisation of SOEs

Privatisation list prioritises entities such as PIA and Discos, focusing initially on loss-making SOEs

By News Desk

The Privatisation Commission of Pakistan is reportedly devising a comprehensive three-phased privatisation strategy for State Owned Entities (SOEs), exempting those considered of national or strategic importance, according to official sources.

This initiative, directed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a presentation on March 7, 2024, aims to implement a robust privatisation programme over the next five years, spanning from 2024 to 2029.

Under the directives of the Prime Minister, the programme is to be formulated in collaboration with relevant Ministries and Divisions, adhering to the guidelines outlined in section 5(b) of the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000.

This section mandates the Commission to prepare a privatisation programme for Cabinet approval.

The privatisation list prioritises entities such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Power Distribution Companies (Discos), focusing initially on loss-making SOEs.

The strategy outlines a phased approach: the first phase within one year, the second phase spanning one to three years, and the third phase extending from three to five years.

The objective is to diminish the federal government’s involvement in the commercial sector, especially in profitable SOEs, to streamline economic participation and address the pressing issues that may impede the privatisation process.

Prime Minister Sharif has also instructed that the Finance Division’s report titled “federal footprint- State Owned Enterprises” from December 2023 be reviewed to identify suitable candidates for privatisation.

This report is a critical resource in determining the future of SOEs in Pakistan’s economy.

The Privatisation Commission has urged Ministries and Divisions to identify which commercial SOEs will enter the privatisation programme, delineate those of strategic importance that will not be privatised, and outline potential challenges and solutions in the privatisation process.

This strategic move is part of the government’s broader efforts to reduce its footprint in the commercial sector, aiming to enhance efficiency and promote a more dynamic economic landscape in Pakistan.

Previous article
Pakistan seeks US waiver for Iran Gas Pipeline Project
Next article
Engro Fertilizers engages dealers for urea price enforcement
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.