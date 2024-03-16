LPG price jumps Rs 30/kg, prompting outcry from industrial sector

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Rs 30 per kilogram, prompting concerns from industry leaders.

Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Association, slammed the hike, alleging it is a result of collusion between LPG quota holders and importers. He pointed out that this is the third unjustified increase, implemented without official notification from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to Khokhar, the official price of LPG currently stands at Rs 257 per kg. However, the market reality paints a different picture. Consumers in Lahore and other cities are forced to pay Rs 350 per kg, while prices reach a staggering Rs 410 per kg in Pakistan’s hilly areas.

This news comes in stark contrast to the recent government announcement regarding adjustments in fuel prices.

The Ministry of Finance opted to reduce the price of diesel by Rs 1.77 per liter and maintain petrol prices. Kerosene oil witnessed a price drop of Rs 1.35 per liter, while light diesel oil saw a more significant reduction of Rs 2.12 per liter.

The new petrol price remains at Rs 279.75 per liter, with the revised diesel price set at Rs 285.56 per liter. These prices will be effective from March 16 to March 31.

The significant hike in LPG prices, coupled with the lack of official notification, has created a sense of unease among consumers and industry representatives alike.

Khokhar’s claims of collusion warrant investigation to ensure transparency and fair pricing in the LPG market.