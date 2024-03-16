Pakistan set to seal staff-level agreement with IMF next week

Pakistan is all set to close a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week, sources disclosed on Saturday.

The signing of a staff-level agreement with the global lender will clear the way for Pakistan to receive the last tranche of $1.1 billion under the standby agreement (SBA).

It is reported that during the talks with the IMF, Pakistan’s officials assured the international lender of jacking up the electricity tariff from July 1, while monthly, quarterly and yearly fuel adjustments will be slapped on consumers for cost recovery.

The IMF delegation stressed upon Pakistani officials to continue to protect people registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) programme.

Furthermore, the IMF also demanded to keep strict monetary policy and market exchange rate.

The IMF delegation is currently in Pakistan for the second review under the SBA loan programme.