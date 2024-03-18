GB Development Working Party approves Rs 56 billion projects

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan Development Working Party (GBDWP) has given the green light to projects worth a staggering Rs 56.46 billion.

As per details, notable among these is the approval of the Special Protection Unit Phase I, which allocated a budget of Rs 754.28 million.

Chaired by Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, the second session of the GBDWP also saw approvals for the procurement and installation of Diesel Generator (DG) sets for various power sector projects, totaling Rs 501 million. Additionally, the acquisition of Turbine Generator (TG) sets for hydel stations in Gilgit-Baltistan, with costs amounting to Rs 723.3 million, received the committee’s nod.

A significant highlight of the session was the approval of the 3.2-megawatt Hydro Power Project in Batote Noma Gilgit, with an allocated budget of Rs 628.9 million. Moreover, converting the 160-kilowatt Hydro Power Station in Tangir to a 2-megawatt station was approved, with a substantial budget of Rs 829.9 million. Other notable projects include the modification of the Diyamir region bridge, extension of an 18-kilometer road, and the construction of sewage treatment plants for Zone 2 and 3 of Gilgit city, among others.

Expressing grave concern over persistent delays and inefficiencies in development projects, particularly in the electricity sector, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan emphasized the urgent need for stringent action against responsible officers. He underscored the importance of rectifying PC-1 discrepancies and promptly initiating work on projects to prevent further setbacks to the national exchequer and ensure timely benefits to the public.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister noted with regret that due to PC-1 inaccuracies, the vital Shahrah-e-Resham to Shighar-Thang Road project, faced delays despite recommendations for its accuracy verification by GB DWP. Recognizing the project’s significance, the provincial government has prioritized rectifying the PC-1 and promptly commencing work on the project.