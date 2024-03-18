Sign inSubscribe
Over 10 Pakistani companies to exhibit at Techtextil and Texprocess 2024

Over 1600 exhibitors from around 50 countries to showcase their products

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Techtextil and Texprocess, renowned international trade fairs for textile and garment manufacturing, are scheduled to take place from April 23rd to 26th, 2024, in Frankfurt am Main. Texprocess will showcase the latest machinery and services in garment and textile manufacturing, while Techtextil, the leading trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, will also be held concurrently at the same venue.

These events play a pivotal role in supporting companies as they navigate their digital transformation journey. With more than 1,600 exhibitors from around 50 countries, Techtextil and Texprocess serve as premier platforms for showcasing the latest advancements and innovations in the industry.

The comprehensive program includes lectures on digitalization, production technology, intelligent textiles, digital printing, and supply chains. These sessions shed light on cutting-edge digital technologies that are revolutionizing textile production, addressing labor shortages, sustainability demands, and enhancing efficiency.

Among the exhibitors, over ten Pakistani companies, including Lucky Textile, Master Textile Mills, Nishat Fabrics, and Sapphire Finishing Mills, will showcase their products at Techtextil. Additionally, Triple Tree Solution will participate in Texprocess.

In 2022, both shows collectively attracted 1,334 exhibitors, with Texprocess hosting 182 exhibitors from 29 countries and Techtextil featuring 1,152 exhibitors from 46 countries. With more than 63,000 trade visitors, these fairs reaffirmed their status as Europe’s premier innovation platforms for the sector.

Staff Report
Staff Report

