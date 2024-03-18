Govt to launch online land record services for overseas Pakistanis

The government is ready to launch an online service next month to provide digital land record services to its overseas citizens, beginning with Saudi Arabia.

This program, designed to boost foreign investment, will be available through Pakistani foreign missions and is expected to expand to other countries with significant Pakistani populations, including the UAE, the US, and the UK, followed by Spain, Italy, and Canada.

According to a media report, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis (MOP) and Punjab Land Revenue Authority (PLRA) will initiate the service jointly, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the scheme, which will offer services like the issuance of land rights records (Fard), e-Girdawari, and e-registration of deeds.

Technical and financial aspects of the service have been finalised, including fees and tax structures.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and PLRA have agreed on a revenue-sharing model, with the majority of service charges allocated to PLRA. Additional fees will be charged for services at foreign missions.

The program is set to address challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis in managing land transactions, aiming to reduce fraud and the need for physical presence in Pakistan.

The service will accommodate various transaction scenarios, enhancing accessibility for the global Pakistani community.