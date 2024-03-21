Sign inSubscribe
OPay rejects allegations by Finja, affirm commitment to legal obligations

By Press Release

LAHORE: OPay, a leading unicorn in the fintech industry backed by world-class investors, firmly denies all allegations made by Finja.

According to a press release issued here, the acquisition of Finja by OPay is governed by a legally binding agreement, and OPay encourages Finja to fulfill its obligations under this agreement.

OPay asserts it will not be coerced into making payments beyond what is legally agreed upon. As a responsible multinational fintech, OPay remains steadfast in meeting all its financial commitments.

Also Read This: Finja voices ‘frustration’ over Opay’s failure to clear payments post EMI sale

Pakistan remains a crucial market for OPay, and the company is dedicated to shaping the future of fintech in the country, appreciating the support of regulatory authorities.

