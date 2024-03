Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $105 million for the week ended on March 15, 2024.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.39 billion as of the week under review.

Central bank’s total foreign exchange reserves reached $8.017 billion after an increment of $105 million.

While foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5.372 billion.