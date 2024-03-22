Nationwide crackdown launched against electricity, gas theft

In a bid to tackle the rampant issue of utility theft plaguing the nation, Pakistan authorities have directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a comprehensive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country.

“Starting today, the FIA launches a massive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the nation,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a post on social media platform X, on Thursday.

“There will be no discrimination during the campaign. All responsible will be put behind the bars,” the federal minister warned.

The minister underscored that the proactive initiative aims to curb the widespread theft of essential utilities, ensuring fair distribution and access for all citizens.

Electricity theft remains a significant challenge in Pakistan, occurring through various illicit means such as illegal connections, meter tampering, and non-payment of bills.

Estimates suggest that the rate of electricity theft in the country leads to substantial financial losses amounting to billions of rupees annually, exacerbating power outages.

Similarly, gas theft poses a major concern, with illegal connections and meter tampering being common methods employed for stealing natural gas. This illicit activity not only results in revenue losses and safety hazards for gas distribution companies but also leads to supply shortages, affecting both domestic and industrial consumers.

Last year, in response to the escalating issue of utility theft, the then-interim government initiated a massive crackdown to combat the surge in power theft and vowed to take strict action against those involved in such criminal activities.