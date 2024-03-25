Sign inSubscribe
Banking

PSX to delist Bank Alfalah’s Term Finance Certificates 

Decision follows the final redemption of entire principal outstanding and payment of accrued profit 

By News Desk

In a recent development, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has decided to delist Term Finance Certificates (TFC) of Bank Alfalah Limited, effective from Tuesday, March 26, 2024. 

As per notice of the PSX, this decision follows the final redemption of the entire principal outstanding and payment of accrued profit in respect of Term Finance Certificates of Bank Alfalah and confirmation of the same by the auditors of the bank, as disseminated through Pakistan Unified Corporate Action Reporting System (PUCARS).

A Term Finance Certificate (TFC) is a corporate debt instrument issued by companies in Pakistan to generate short and medium-term funds. The maturity of the certificate depends on the issue of the bond.

Syed Ahmad Abbas, the Chief Listing Officer, confirmed the move, marking a significant financial update for the bank and its stakeholders.

News Desk
News Desk

