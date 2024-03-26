PM hints at FBR restructuring with consultants to be hired next month

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that consultants will be hired next month for the complete digitalisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a bid to restructure the tax body.

Addressing the Tax Excellence Awards ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister stated that the leading taxpayers and exporters are the heroes of the country and the top taxpayers would be presented with blue passports and honour cards.

Prime Minister expressed his resolve to bring macroeconomic stability and steer the country towards gradual growth. He said that ensuring export-led growth through collective efforts is the only way to get rid of loans.

He said the government will undertake all possible efforts to uplift productive sectors such as industries, agriculture and Information Technology.

The prime minister said the government is compelled to enter into a new IMF deal for stability. He, however, said along with the IMF program, the government will focus on fostering growth, creating job opportunities, and addressing the issue of inflation.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government, in collaboration with the provincial governments, will create enabling circumstances for the private sector and address their problems.

He said refunds of Rs 65 billion have been paid to the exporters, expressing the determination that the refunds will be made promptly.

He said we will also provide electricity to the industries on competitive rates to enhance their productivity.

He said the platform of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been established to give impetus to the investment. He said the second phase of CPEC will be taken forward.

Referring to the low tax-to-GDP ratio, the premier said “we will enhance the tax base.”

In his remarks on the occasion, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the digitalisation of the FBR aims to ensure transparency and increase the revenue collection. He was confident that this would also restore the trust and confidence of the people in this institution.

In his welcome address, Chairman FBR Amjad Zubair Tiwana said an agreement has been signed recently to digitalize the tax administration and automate the processes.

The President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council commended the government for recognising the leading taxpayers and exporters.