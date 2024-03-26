OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Kohat

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced the discovery of new reserves of oil and gas at Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

OGDCL informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday through a notice that new deposits of hydrocarbon have been discovered at the Togh Well-02 in Kohat after 2600 meters of drilling.

“Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the operator of the Kohat Exploration License, governed under the Pakistan Petroleum & Exploration Rules, 2001, located in the District of Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has discovered hydrocarbons in the exploratory segment of the Togh-02 (Slant) well in the Lumshiwal-II Formation, on sole risk between OGDCL (75%) and M/s Saif Energy Limited (SEL) (25%),” read the notice.

The well was spudded on August 28, 2023, and successfully reached its total depth at 2,600 meters measured depth.

Based on the interpretation of wireline logs, the Cased Hole Drill Stem Test (CHDST-01) was performed in the Lumshiwal-II Formation.

The well flowed at a rate of 2.842 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 28 barrels per day of condensate (BPDC), with a wellhead flowing pressure of 540 pounds per square inch (PSI) at a 32/64″ choke size.

The company said that this oil and gas discovery has further extended the hydrocarbon play area in the Togh Structure with potential new opportunities.