Sign inSubscribe
CPEC

Planning Minister directs expediting work on Gwadar Power Plant

300MW coal power project is essential for the port city 

By News Desk

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the construction work on the Gwadar Power Plant.

The Minister passed these directives while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the Gwadar Power Plant, which was attended by the ministry officials, the Managing Director of the Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), the Chinese Minister-Counselor Yang Guangyuan and other relevant stakeholders, a news release said.

The PPIB is processing the 300MW coal power project at Gwadar, being developed by M/s CIHC Pak Power Company (Pvt) Limited (CPPCL). The project is on the ‘priority list’ of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and holds paramount importance for the energy infrastructure and economic development of the region.

“The supply of electricity is essential in Gwadar and no delay will be accepted,” said the minister while directing the stakeholders concerned to remove all the bottlenecks and start the construction work immediately.

Terming Gwadar ‘the gateway of CPEC’, the minister said that the incumbent government had expedited the implementation of phase 2 of the CPEC while integrating it with five new economic corridors.

“The development of Gwadar Port City, New Gwadar International Airport, and East Bay Expressway is going to transform the city of Gwadar into a maritime trade hub and a new smart port for the region. It will also lead to industrialization in Balochistan,” he added.

The minister expressed confidence that all major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, distribution of 2000 Boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line (via Nag-Basima) which connect Markran with National Grid, New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

During the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said several projects were completed by the then government in Gwadar particularly related to water and electricity that were neglected by the previous government deliberately. “Besides, in budget 2023-24, the allocation of development funds for Balochistan had been doubled,” the minister remarked.

 

Previous article
PM hints at FBR restructuring with consultants to be hired next month
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Packages Ltd profits soar to Rs10.49bn in 2023, dividend set at...

Company's revenue rises to Rs156.97 billion compared to Rs121.89 billion in the same period last year

Bank AL Habib launches currency exchange subsidiary

Pakistan will seek US waiver on IP gas project, says Petroleum Minister

Discos request Rs2.765trn tariff adjustment for 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.