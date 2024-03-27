Zafar Masud elected as new chairman of Pakistan Banks’ Association

Zafar Masud, the current President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab, has been elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA).

This election follows the appointment of the former PBA Chairman, Muhammad Aurangzeb, as the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue for Pakistan.

The PBA Executive Committee recently convened and unanimously appointed Masud, who was serving as the Senior Vice Chairman of the association. Concurrently, Yousaf Hussain, the President & CEO of Faysal Bank, ascended to the position of Senior Vice Chairman of PBA.

Additionally, Ahmed Khan Bozai, the Managing Director & Citi Country Officer for Citibank N.A. in Pakistan, has been elected as the Vice Chairman.

The association expressed its confidence that the new leadership would continue to advocate for the banking sector, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders such as the State Bank of Pakistan.

Acknowledgment was given to Muhammad Aurangzeb for his impactful contributions during his tenure as Chairman.

The PBA is optimistic that under Masud’s chairmanship and the stewardship of the Executive Committee, the association will achieve notable progress and milestones.

Zafar Masud is a seasoned banker and entrepreneur with a focus on Development Finance, boasting a 27-year track record of success and delivery. He has held top positions at multinational banks both in Pakistan and abroad.