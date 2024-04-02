Cement sales increase by 4% in March 

ISLAMABAD: Cement despatches increased by 3.85% to 3.941 million tons in March 2024 against 3.795 Million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry were recorded at 3.336 million tons in March 2024 compared to 3.357 million tons in March 2023, showing a decline of 0.62%.

Export despatches, however, increased by 38.02% as the volumes increased from 438,433 tons in March 2023 to 605,142 tons in March 2024.

North-based cement factories despatched 2.866 million tons in March 2024, showing an increase of 1.60% against 2.821 million tons despatches in the same month of last fiscal year.

South-based mills despatched 1.074 million tons of cement in March, up by 10.37% from 0.974 million tons despatched in March 2023.

Similarly, north-based cement producers despatched 2.742 million tons of cement in domestic markets in March 2024 showing an increase of 0.76% against 2.721 million tons despatches in March 2023.

South-based factories despatched 594,487 tons of cement in local markets during March 2024 which was 6.52% less compared to the despatches of 635,959 during March 2023.

Exports from northern factories increased by 24.14% as the volume increased from 100,431 tons in March 2023 to 124,672 tons in March 2024. Exports from the South also increased by 42.15% to 480,470 tons in March 2024 from 338,002 tons during the same month last year.

During the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were recorded at 34.502 million tons, showing an increase of 2.68%, compared to 33.600 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches in the July-March period were 29.401 million tons against 30.564 million tons during the same period last year showing a reduction of 3.81%. Export despatches rose significantly by 68.03% as the volumes increased to 5.101 million tons during the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared to 3.036 million tons of exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North-based mills despatched 24.236 million tons of cement domestically during the first nine months of the current fiscal year showing a reduction of 3.24% from cement despatches of 25.048 million tons during July-March 2023.

Exports from the North increased by 33.62% to 1.040 million tons during July-March 2024 compared with 778,437 tons exported during the same period last year.

Total despatches by the North-based Mills reduced by 2.13% to 25.277 million tons during the first nine months of the current financial year from 25.826 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South-based Mills during July-March 2024 were 5.164 million tons showing a reduction of 6.38% over 5.516 million tons of cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year.

Exports from the South substantially increased by 79.90% to 4.060 million tons during July-March 2024 compared with 2.257 million tons exported during the same period last year.

Total despatches by South-based mills increased by 18.68% to 9.225 million tons during the first nine months of the current financial year from 7.773 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.