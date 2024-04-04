PSX’s KSE-100 Index makes historic surge beyond 68,000 level

Bulls took full control of the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index hit a new high in its history by surging past the 68,000 level.

According to the PSX website, the market opened with a positive sentiment and exhibited an upward rally in the early trading hours. As of 9:50 am, the benchmark index reached its historic high of 68,362 points, gaining over 600 points.

At 11:00 am, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 68,186.05 points, up by 430.02 points or 0.63% compared to the previous close of 67,756.03 level.

Index-heavy sectors such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas marketing companies (OMCs), refinery, energy, and automobile sectors were leading the buying spree in a robust market movement.

On Wednesday, the cement and steel sectors led the rally at the PSX as the KSE-100 ended at 67,756 after a gain of nearly 900 points.