PSX’s KSE-100 Index makes historic surge beyond 68,000 level

Pharma, OMCs, refinery, energy, and automobile sectors lead the buying spree 

Bulls took full control of the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index hit a new high in its history by surging past the 68,000 level. 

According to the PSX website, the market opened with a positive sentiment and exhibited an upward rally in the early trading hours. As of 9:50 am, the benchmark index reached its historic high of 68,362 points, gaining over 600 points. 

At 11:00 am, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 68,186.05 points, up by 430.02 points or 0.63% compared to the previous close of 67,756.03 level. 

Index-heavy sectors such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas marketing companies (OMCs), refinery, energy, and automobile sectors were leading the buying spree in a robust market movement. 

On Wednesday, the cement and steel sectors led the rally at the PSX as the KSE-100 ended at 67,756 after a gain of nearly 900 points.

 

