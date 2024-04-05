Sign inSubscribe
SBP injects Rs1.58trn into market through Open Market Operations

Rs1.335 trillion was injected through reverse repo while Rs 250 billion through Shariah-based OMO 

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected a total of Rs1.58 trillion into the market through a reverse repo and Shariah Compliant Modarabah-based Open Market Operation (OMOs) on Friday. 

According to OMO results shared by the central bank, the conventional OMO, a Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection), concluded with a total of Rs 1.33595 trillion being accepted. 

In the 10-day tenure, eight quotes were offered and accepted at a rate of 22.05%, amounting to Rs 460.45 billion. 

The 28-day tenure of reverse repo OMO saw 13 quotes offered and accepted at a rate of 22.04%, with an amount of Rs 875.50 billion.

Simultaneously, the central bank carried out a Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO. For the 10-day tenure of Shariah Compliant OMO, four quotes were received and accepted, totaling Rs 250 billion at a cut-off rate of 22.08%. 

No bids were placed for the 28-day tenure.

News Desk
News Desk

