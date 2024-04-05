Pakistan Railways earns record revenue over Rs66bn in nine months

Pakistan Railways has reached the highest revenue level in the country’s history by earning over Rs 66 billion in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the reports, Pakistan Railways is expected to exceed Rs 80 billion in revenue by the end of this fiscal year, with a 10-day diesel stock available.

Additionally, 1.5 million liters of diesel have been purchased for uninterrupted train operations during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Railway Amir Ali Baloch expressed his gratitude to the passengers for trusting Pakistan Railways. He also announced that the railway administration has decided to add additional coaches to the Eid special trains. This decision was made given the high demand for tickets as 100 percent of booking has been completed for special trains.

In addition to the increase in revenue, Pakistan Railways has also made progress in other areas. For example, the organization has paid the salaries of its employees 5 days before they are due.