Gold price hits new peak with Rs4,900 increase

Reached all-time high of Rs 245,100 per tola due to surge in global market

By News Desk

Gold price in Pakistan soared to a new peak at Rs 245,100 per tola on Saturday, marking an increase of Rs4,900 in just one day. 

The hike in rates of the yellow metal in Pakistan soared following a surge in the global market. 

Data from the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) revealed that 10 grams of gold were sold at Rs210,134, showing a rise of Rs4,200. 

This spike comes after a decrease of Rs900 per tola on Friday.

The local market witnessed a historic high, surpassing the previous peak of Rs242,700 per tola recorded in September 2023.

The international market also experienced an increase on Saturday, driven by speculation of a potential cut in US Federal Reserve rates. 

Gold prices reached a record high of $2,350 per ounce in the global market, marking a $44 increase from the previous day. 

In addition, silver prices rose by Rs40 to Rs2,650 per tola.

UN report projects Pakistan’s GDP at 2% for FY24
