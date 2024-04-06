Sign inSubscribe
Economy

UN report projects Pakistan’s GDP at 2% for FY24

GDP growth is expected to slightly rise to 2.3% in FY25, while inflation is predicted to drop to 12.2%, report

By Monitoring Desk

The United Nations Economic and Social Survey of Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP) 2024 report has forecasted Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2% and inflation at 26% for the ongoing fiscal year, expecting growth to slightly increase to 2.3% in FY25, while inflation is predicted to decrease to 12.2%.

The report further said that Pakistan’s tax gap is to remain approximately 3% of its GDP, with the potential to increase to more than 12% from the current 9%.

UNESCAP mentions that although Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have low tax levels, their tax gaps are considered moderate. However, these gaps appear larger when measured against current tax revenues instead of GDP. 

The report suggests that enhancing tax policies and administration might not be sufficient to address the significant development financing shortfalls in these countries. 

It recommends comprehensive improvements in socioeconomic development and governance, along with larger-scale tax revenue enhancement.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax-to-GDP ratio is currently around 9%, based on a projected tax collection target of Rs9415 billion for this fiscal year. UNESCAP estimates this ratio could increase to 12%.

The report also notes the economic challenges faced by Pakistan, including political unrest and a major flood affecting agricultural production. 

It mentions Sri Lanka’s economy contracted by 2.3% in 2023, following a 7.4% contraction in 2022.

Facing fiscal pressures, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sought IMF assistance. Pakistan entered into an IMF agreement in mid-2023, enabling further support from countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. 

Sri Lanka, already under an IMF program, has seen some macroeconomic stabilization in 2023, with both countries implementing fiscal adjustments to achieve fiscal sustainability.

While Bangladesh has also approached the IMF, its request was precautionary and aimed at securing additional funding before facing financial difficulties. 

The report underscores that better tax strategies and management may not be the sole solution for bridging the development financing gaps in countries with low tax intake, highlighting the need for broader improvements in socioeconomic and governance aspects.

Previous article
Foreign Ministry urges immediate progress on IP gas pipeline without further delays
Next article
Gold price hits new peak with Rs4,900 increase
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.