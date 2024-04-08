Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to align CPP gas tariff with RLNG rates following IMF advice

This move is aimed at standardizing energy costs and enhancing the efficiency of power production

By News Desk

Starting July 1, 2024, the government is expected to align the gas tariff for captive power plants (CPPs) with the price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), following directives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Energy Ministry officials indicate that the current rate of Rs2,750 per MMBTU for CPPs will be revised to match RLNG prices due to efficiency concerns and grid connectivity issues.

While the government sought to delay the transition of CPPs to the national grid until December 2024, the IMF insists on completing the process by June 2024, necessitating the tariff adjustment.

This move is aimed at standardizing energy costs and enhancing the efficiency of power production, especially for CPPs primarily within the Sui Southern network, which have an efficiency rate of 30-35%.

The impending tariff adjustment also includes considerations for the power sector, with the current gas price for power plants at Rs1050 per MMBTU.

Sui Southern and Sui Northern gas companies have proposed significant tariff increases to cover revenue shortfalls, with anticipated adjustments of 10-15%, translating to an increased revenue impact of Rs100-150 billion.

Furthermore, the government plans to avoid additional tariff hikes for domestic consumers, who have already faced substantial increases.

The focus remains on managing the financial health of the gas sector, addressing the circular debt, and rationalizing energy prices to ensure sustainable supply and consumption patterns.

 

Previous article
Waqar Malik is on his way out and a general on his way in. Is this the end of the civilian experiment at Fauji Foundation?
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

After its own employees opposed an attempt to sell Samba Bank...

UBL, Meezan Bank, Askari Bank, and Fatima Fertiliser among others had sought to buy the Samba. Will Bank Alfalah succeed where all of the others failed to close the deal?

Pakistan to repay $1bn Eurobond, aiming to strengthen financial stability

Energy Ministry seeks Rs48bn to tackle CPEC dues

Exports to US drop by 10% to $3.63bn, China sees increase

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.