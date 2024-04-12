Sign inSubscribe
Important issues need to be addressed as Pakistan engages for new loan, says IMF chief

Georgieva highlights the tax base, public spending, and a transparent environment as issues the country needs to solve

By Reuters
KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA

Pakistan is in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a potential follow-up program to its nine-month, $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), global lender’s chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, adding that it had important issues to solve.

Georgieva told an event at the Atlantic Council think tank, that Pakistan was successfully completing its existing program with the IMF and its economy was performing somewhat better, with reserves now being built up.

“There is a commitment to continue on this path, and the country is turning to the fund for potentially having a follow-up program,” Georgieva said, flagging issues that the struggling South Asian nation still needed to address.

“There are very important issues to be solved in Pakistan: the tax base, how the richer part of society contributes to the economy, the way public spending is being directed and of course, creating … a more transparent environment.”

Pakistan and the IMF last month reached a staff-level agreement on the second and last review of the $3 billion stand-by arrangement, which, if cleared by the global lender’s board, will release about $1.1 billion to the struggling South Asian nation. 

The IMF’s board is expected to review the matter in late April, but no firm date has been set, a spokesperson said.

Both sides have also spoken about negotiating a longer-term bailout and continuing with necessary policy reforms to rein in deficits, build up reserves and manage soaring debt servicing.

  1. IF the existing IMF program is being presented as successful by the IMF Chief, then why the need for a follow -up program and a longer -term bailout?
    Projected GDP growth is practically half of the population growth of plus 3% so real GDP growth is negative. Inflation is way higher than the mark-up rate of 22% . Exchange rate is artificially managed by restricting imports essential for boosting exports. 24 IMF programs have flopped with out structural or tax reform.. So the next program is just another lollipop from the IMF.

