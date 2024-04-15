PM unveils ambitious plan to slash electricity costs for common citizens

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned for taking solid measures including shifting of imported coal run plants, improvement in power supply system, setting up cost effective and renewable energy plants and functioning of solar projects to reduce per unit cost of electricity to facilitate the common man.

The directives were issued by the prime minister while chairing a high level review meeting regarding the power sector here on Monday.

Federal Ministers including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Dr Musadik Malik, former minister Muhammad Ali, Bilal Zaheer Kiyani MNA, Rana Ahsan Afzal, Salman Ahmed and relevant authorities attended the meeting, said a press release issued by PM Office Media Wing.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif directed for shifting of coal-run power plants from the imported fuel to local coal, besides improvement in the power supply system.

Only clean, cost effective and renewable power plants should be set up in the country in future, he added.

The meeting was apprised of 600 MW solar power project and the prime minister directed for expediting work on the foreign investment in this regard.

The prime minister also asked for proposals for better utilisation of the current surplus power generation capacity in industries.

He observed that the wheeling price of electricity should be reduced for the industrial consumers so that power supply at reduced price could be made possible, besides for the industrial development and increase in export, grid stations should be installed near big industries.

The auction process of those power plants of Power Generation Companies (GENCOs) that were lying dysfunctional and defective should be accelerated, he further directed.

He said that the government was taking all measures to reduce the price of power per unit for the common man whereas to reduce circular debt, reforms in the power sector were being carried out on priority basis.

The meeting was briefed over the existing power generation capability, supply system, government’s steps and proposals. The meeting was also apprised of the future power demand and supply.

The meeting was told that by shifting the coal run plants from the imported fuel would not only save the precious reserves but also would make it possible to reduce power price by Rs2 per unit for the consumers.

The prime minister directed for swift implementation of all the measures within the stipulated time frame.