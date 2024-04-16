Govt increases petrol price by Rs4.53, HSD by Rs8.14 per litre

The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan have experienced another hike, burdening further the already inflation-stricken consumers.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, in response to the proposal forwarded by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the price of petrol has surged by Rs 4.53 per litre. Additionally, the price of diesel has witnessed an increase of Rs 8.14 per litre.

Following these adjustments, the new price of petrol stands at Rs 293.94 per litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 290.38 per litre.

Effective from April 16, these revised prices will be applicable across the nation, impacting consumers and industries alike.

This surge in prices comes after the ongoing volatility in global oil markets which are trading high due to escalation in the Middle East after Iran’s attack on Israel.