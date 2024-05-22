Countrywide power outages intensify Summer heat as shortfall nears 6,000 megawatts

ISLAMABAD: The entire country is grappling with extensive power outages amidst a scorching summer, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

Many localities report over eight hours of load-shedding daily, exacerbating the intensity of the heat and adding to the public’s misery.

According to sources, the national electricity shortfall has reached 5,845 megawatts as the demand for electricity climbs to 24,500 megawatts while the production lags at 18,655 megawatts.

They said that 5,000 megawatts are being produced from hydropower, 975 megawatts from government-owned thermal power plants, 8,350 megawatts from private sector power plants, 790 megawatts from wind power, 200 megawatts from solar power, and 140 megawatts from bagasse. They said nuclear power plants contribute 3,200 megawatts to the grid.

They said this surge in demand has strained the electricity transmission system nationwide, leading to frequent faults.

The situation is further aggravated by reports of feeder tripping, transformer failures, and unannounced power outages, which have become a regular feature, disrupting daily life and making the sweltering heat even more unbearable for the masses, said sources.

Despite these widespread issues, authorities have refrained from officially acknowledging a countrywide load-shedding regime. Instead, they attribute the disruptions to technical failures and load management in feeders plagued by high losses and theft.

An official from the power division on condition of anonymity said that the increased electricity demand due to changing weather conditions is exerting pressure on the distribution system. He maintained that power load management is limited to feeders with high losses and low recovery rates.

As per sources, in rural areas, residents face 6 to 8 hours of load-shedding daily, while urban areas endure 4 to 6 hours of power cuts. These frequent and prolonged outages have become a source of immense frustration for the public, who are already struggling with the oppressive heat.

Residents of various regions shared their experiences with Profit, painting a grim picture of the electricity situation as the intense heat season begins. Consumers served by the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) report daily power suspensions of at least 6-8 hours. They expressed confusion and frustration, noting that despite significant investments in upgrading the power supply capacity, technical faults persist.

However, MEPCO staff on condition of anonymity attributed the frequent power cuts to the tripping of lines due to overloading, but consumers remain sceptical of these explanations.

In Lahore, a consumer of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), who wished to remain anonymous, reported 4-5 hours of daily power cuts. He criticised LESCO’s inability to resolve the overloading issues, despite substantial expenditures aimed at enhancing the power distribution infrastructure.

In Sukkur, Aftab Khushak lamented the onset of forced load-shedding in his area. Power supply disruptions occur unpredictably and can last for any duration. He said that local power utility (SEPCO) staff have used to blamed the central system managed by the federal government for these interruptions.

Similarly, Iftikhar Baloch from Quetta (QESCO) described a relentless wave of power cuts in different parts of the city every two hours. The continuous outages often stretch until midnight, with extreme heat compounding the situation. Baloch highlighted that faults in the 220 KV transmission line and the overall fragility of the distribution system have become the norm.

The frequent power outages are not only causing inconvenience but also pose significant challenges to daily life and business operations. The economic impact of these disruptions is substantial, affecting industries, commercial activities, and household routines. The prolonged lack of electricity further hampers the quality of life, particularly in the scorching summer months.

Despite the government’s efforts to address these issues, the persistent problems in the power sector call for more effective and sustainable solutions. Investments in infrastructure upgrades, better management of existing resources, and addressing systemic inefficiencies are crucial to mitigating the impact of load-shedding. Ensuring a stable and reliable power supply is essential for the country’s economic stability and the well-being of its citizens.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing electricity crisis, coupled with unprecedented heat, has left the nation in a state of distress.

The need for immediate and long-term solutions to improve the power sector’s performance and resilience is more urgent than ever. Addressing these challenges will not only alleviate the public’s suffering but also contribute to the country’s overall progress and development.