Rs328.96 billion disbursed to BISP beneficiaries in FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 released on Tuesday, the government disbursed Rs 328.96 billion out of the Rs 466 billion allocated for the beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) during the outgoing financial year.

BISP, a cash transfer programme targeting impoverished women and aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), operates with its headquarters in Islamabad, 16 zonal offices, 154 district offices, and 257 sub-divisional offices nationwide.

The survey documents reveal that under the Kafalat Unconditional Cash Transfer Programme, Rs 257.47 billion was disbursed to 9.4 million beneficiaries, while Rs 55.97 billion was disbursed under the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) continues to aid communities through interest-free loans and improved access to infrastructure, energy, healthcare, education, livelihoods, and disaster resilience. Operating in 149 districts nationwide, PPAF disbursed Rs 1.99 billion during July-March FY 2024 through its partner organizations for various donor-funded and self-funded programmes.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal plays a crucial role in alleviating poverty by providing targeted assistance to the most vulnerable, including needy individuals, widows, orphans, and people with disabilities. Its support includes educational assistance for orphans, stipends for outstanding students, residential accommodations, free medical treatment, and funding for charitable institutions. For FY 2024, Rs 7.67 billion was allocated, with Rs 4.32 billion utilized from July to March for its core projects and schemes.

The Zakat system promotes fair wealth distribution, serving as a safeguard against poverty and reducing community inequality. Zakat funds aid the needy, orphans, widows, and disabled individuals, providing sustenance and rehabilitation. The federal government manages Zakat collection and distribution according to the formula approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) across provinces and federal territories. In FY 2024, a total of Rs 7.39 billion was distributed.

During July-March FY 2024, Rs 1.37 billion was spent on 12,303 scholarship cases under the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). Additionally, Rs 660.14 million was given out as marriage grants, with each worker receiving Rs 400,000, benefiting 4,107 workers’ families. The WWF also disbursed Rs 575.5 million as death grants, paying Rs 800,000 per worker, covering 1,060 incidents nationwide. Furthermore, Rs 42.53 billion was disbursed by the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) on various pension schemes.