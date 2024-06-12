Sign inSubscribe
Mughal Energy to begin trading on GEM Board from June 13

Shares priced at Rs 16.74 each, market lot set at Rs 10

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) has announced the listing of Mughal Energy Limited on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board, effective from Thursday, June 13, 2024. 

According to a PSX notice, trading in the company’s shares will commence on the same day, with settlements occurring on a T+2 basis. The first settlement date is set for Thursday, June 20, 2024.

“Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited is pleased to notify the listing of Mughal Energy Limited (the “Company”) on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board with effect from tomorrow i.e. Thursday, June 13, 2024,” read the notice.  

Each market lot of the company will consist of one share valued at PKR 10. The shares have been declared an eligible security by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and will be settled through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). 

The company has been assigned the symbol “GEMMEL.”

The opening price for Mughal Energy Limited shares is set at PKR 16.74 per share. The share registrar for the company is Digital Custodian Company Limited.

Mughal Energy Limited will be listed under the “Power Generation & Distribution” sector in the daily quotation of the exchange.

