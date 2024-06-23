Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Battle over assets electric vehicle startup nears liquidation

Company initially said it would seek additional financing and continue “reduced operations"

By Reuters

NEW YORK: Electric vehicle startup Fisker is headed towards liquidation, attorneys said in US bankruptcy court on Friday, as two creditor factions previewed a battle over which group will be paid first.

Fisker filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Monday after burning through cash in an attempt to ramp up production of its Ocean SUVs.

The company initially said it would seek additional financing and continue “reduced operations,” but Fisker’s attorney Brian Resnick said at the hearing in Wilmington the company does “not currently anticipate being able to obtain financing.”

Resnick told US Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Horan that the company planned to liquidate its assets, and it has reached a tentative deal with a single buyer for all of its 4,300 vehicles. The California-based company was never profitable, with about $273 million in revenue in 2023 and a net loss of $940 million.

Previous article
Diplomat Club urges tech firms to join digital revolution
Next article
Weekly recap: Record highs for PSX
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IT exports surge to $332 million in May 2024

In a remarkable growth, remittances from information and communication technology (ICT) services exports soared to $332 million in May 2024, marking a substantial increase...

Weekly recap: Record highs for PSX

Diplomat Club urges tech firms to join digital revolution

Pakistan attracts $1.73 billion in FDI during 11MFY24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.