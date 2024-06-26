Bill Gates is interested in promoting sustainability initiatives in Pakistan. This could mean an opening for startups in more than one sector

On Monday, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, visited Pakistan with several delegation members from the foundation for a day. The agenda included discussions on polio eradication, followed by separate roundtables on financial inclusion and climate adaptation chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

These roundtables, organized through the foundation and its network in Pakistan, were typically held with very small groups comprising startups and stakeholders from the government and experts. For example the roundtable on climate adaptation was participated by AgriTech startup Farmdar, healthtech startup Sehat Kahani and credit enhancement provider Infra Zaamin, with participation by Acumen Pakistan.