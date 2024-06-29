Sign inSubscribe
Construction

FBR sets minimum profit rates for builders and developers in new tax scheme

Taxable profits are set at fixed rates of 10%, 15%, and 12% for different categories of construction sector

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established minimum profit rates for builders and developers under the amended Finance Bill 2024 to facilitate the collection of a new tax on their taxable profits. 

According to a news report, the amended bill sets taxable profits at fixed rates of 10%, 15%, and 12% for different categories of construction and development activities.

According to the new Section 7F (tax on builders and developers) introduced in the Finance Bill 2024, a tax shall be imposed at the rates specified in Division I or II of Part-I of the First Schedule on the taxable profit of every person deriving income from the business of construction and sale of residential, commercial, or other buildings, as well as the development and sale of residential, commercial, or other plots.

For the purposes of this section, taxable profit is defined as 10% of gross receipts for specified activities, 15% for other specified activities, and 12% for further specified activities. 

This section clarifies that it applies solely to income from the gross receipts of these specified activities and not to income from any other source or under any other head of income.

Additionally, taxpayers cannot claim credit for any sum exceeding the taxable profit when explaining the nature and source of credited amounts or investments made. 

However, if taxable income under Section 9 exceeds the taxable profit under this section, taxpayers are allowed to take credit for such taxable income, provided they pay the tax rate specified in Division I or II of Part I of the First Schedule.

The provisions of this section do not apply to builders or developers established by an Act of Parliament, a provincial assembly, or by a Presidential Order, who are engaged in activities for the benefit of their employees or for the planning and development of housing and ancillary facilities in a specified or notified area.

Previous article
SBP injects Rs2.177 trillion into market through OMOs
Next article
Turkey removed from FATF money laundering grey list
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

World Bank approves additional $1.5 billion in financing to support India’s...

Operation will support reforms to boost the production of green hydrogen and electrolyzers, critical technology needed for green hydrogen production. 

CCP initiates action against misleading packaging by beverage manufacturers 

Carbon removal market can reach $100b

petrol price.

Petroleum prices likely to surge by Rs15

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.