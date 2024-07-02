Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces significant gas discovery in Sindh

This discovery will help in enhancing the indigenous hydrocarbon supply and mitigating the gas demand in the country

By News Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Limited has discovered gas reserves from the exploratory well Tor-1 in Latif Block, located in Khairpur District, Sindh. 

The company announced this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday. 

The exploratory well is operated by United Energy Pakistan Beta (UEP Beta) with a 33.40% working interest along with its Joint Venture partners Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Prime Pakistan Limited with a 33.30% working interest each.

The exploratory well Tor-1 was spud-in on 5th May 2024 and successfully reached Target Depth of 3,438 meters (Measured Depth). Based on Wireline logs interpretation and Modular Formation Dynamic Tester (MDT), Intra-C Sand of Lower Goru Formation was tested, read the company’s notice. 

The well flowed at the rate of 11.27 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas against Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,424 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) at 40/64” choke.

This discovery will add more hydrocarbon reserves and will help in enhancing the indigenous hydrocarbon supply and mitigating the gas demand in the country.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited was incorporated in Pakistan in 1950 with the main objectives of conducting exploration, prospecting, development and production of oil and natural gas resources.

News Desk
News Desk

