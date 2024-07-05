Gold price per tola soars by Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend for the third consecutive session on Friday, tracking a rise in the international market. In the local market, the price of gold per tola reached Rs244,400 after gaining Rs1,100 in a single day.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold was Rs209,534, marking an increase of Rs944 from the previous day’s rates.

On Thursday, the price of gold per tola had risen by Rs1,000 in Pakistan.

Internationally, the price of gold also saw an increase on Friday. APGJSA reported the international rate at $2,364 per ounce, with a premium of $20, reflecting a $9 gain during the day.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Earlier in April, gold had reached its highest-ever price of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.