Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP foreign exchange reserves rise by $19 million to reach $9.42 billion

The country's total liquid foreign reserves now amount to $14.7 billion

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a $19 million increase in its foreign exchange reserves, bringing the total to $9.42 billion as of July 12, according to data released on Thursday.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves now amount to $14.7 billion, with commercial banks holding $5.28 billion in net foreign reserves.

The SBP did not specify the reason behind the weekly increase in reserves.

“During the week ending July 12, 2024, SBP reserves grew by $19 million to $9,423.7 million,” the central bank stated.

In the previous week, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves had increased by $16 million.

Previous article
Pakistan registers $2.56 billion in exports to China for FY 2023-24
Next article
PM directs increase of Appellate Tribunals to 100 for accelerated tax case handling
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM directs FBR to expand tax base to include 4.9 million...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to broaden the tax base by incorporating 4.9 million affluent individuals,...

India plans to ease rice export curbs to retain market share against Pakistan

PM directs increase of Appellate Tribunals to 100 for accelerated tax case handling

Pakistan registers $2.56 billion in exports to China for FY 2023-24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.