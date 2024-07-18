SNGPL enhances efforts to reduce line losses with procurement of rotary gas meters

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) is set to bolster its efforts against Unaccounted-for Gas (UFG) by procuring over 5,000 rotary gas meters and associated electronic volume correctors (EVCs) from a Canadian firm, with deliveries scheduled to commence in September.

This procurement marks a pivotal phase in a comprehensive project aimed at curbing UFG across its network. Phase 1 saw the successful installation of 1,470 meters at Town Border Stations (TBSs) and gas measurement facilities in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Mardan.

Phase 2 of the project will expand meter installations to cover all remaining TBSs across SNGPL’s 16 regions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Federal Capital. This initiative is part of efforts to scrutinize and minimize losses at a micro level, encompassing over 150,000 kilometers of distribution network and serving 7.7 million consumers.

The installed meters, covering 22% of total TBSs thus far, play a critical role in detecting gas pilferage and leaks, facilitating prompt repairs and optimizing gas usage. The project’s initial tender for phase 2 was reissued after receiving a single responsive bid, eventually leading to the selection of a Canadian firm following a competitive evaluation process.

Furthermore, orders for EVCs have been placed with a Turkish firm, along with procurement of additional essential materials such as valves, flanges, fittings, and dry gas filters.

This proactive approach underscores SNGPL’s commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability, aiming to build on the success of phase 1 which contributed to reducing UFG losses to 5.15% (32,588 mmcfd) in 2022-23, down from 8.98% (62,627 mmcfd) in 2019-20. Auditing of UFG losses for the fiscal year 2023-24 is currently underway, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance performance and reliability in gas supply management.