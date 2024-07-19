Bears return to trading floor as PSX plunges 1,500 points

Bears made a return to the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as the benchmark KSE-100 index plummeted over 1,500 points during the intraday trading.

Analysts attributed this selling pressure to recent political developments that have prompted investors to engage in profit-taking, after a 28% rally at the PSX over the year.

According to the PSX website, the market opened with an upward trend and reached its all-time high of 81,939.83 points but soon the benchmark index plunged over 1,200 points due to high selling pressure.

At 12:00 pm, the trading was suspended when the KSE-100 was hovering at 80,633.76. It further plunged to 80,292.33 after resuming at around 02:00 pm and shed 1,535 points.

Major sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, and OMCs, experienced selling pressure. Most index-heavy stocks such as OGDC, PPL, HBL, NBP, and MCB traded in the red zone.

In a recent development, BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, forecasted a likely change in Pakistan’s government before the next parliamentary election in 2029. “No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office,” noted the BMI report, highlighting high political risks for 2024 and 2025.

On Thursday, the PSX continued its positive momentum, with the KSE-100 gaining 684 points to close at a record high of 81,839.86.