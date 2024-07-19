DG Khan Cement to establish wholly-owned subsidiary in the USA

D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited has announced plans to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Houston, Texas, USA.

The decision was made by the company’s Board of Directors and disclosed in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

According to the notice, the new subsidiary will be named “DG CEMENT USA LLC” and is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals under the laws of both Pakistan and the United States. The move marks a significant step for D.G. Khan Cement as it explores international expansion opportunities.

The company emphasized that the establishment of this subsidiary aligns with its strategy to expand its footprint in international markets and leverage growth opportunities in the global cement industry. The initiative is expected to enhance the company’s presence and competitiveness in the international market, particularly in North America.

D.G. Khan Cement Company is amongst largest the cement manufacturers of Pakistan with a production capacity of 22,400 tons per day (6.72 million tons per annum). The company has four cement plants, two plants located at Dera Ghazi Khan, one at Khairpur District Chakwal and one at Hub, Lasbela District (Balochistan).