Senate body vows to address business issues

KARACHI: The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce has assured representatives of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) that issues of the business community will be resolved on a priority basis.

The standing committee met at the KCCI head office on Thursday, headed by committee Chairperson Senator Anusha Rehman.

Addressing the business community, Rehman said that the law and order issue of Pakistan’s mega city had been resolved and with collective wisdom of the government and its allies, the problems being faced by Karachi’s business community would also be addressed soon.

“Karachi is the country’s industrial hub and the stock exchange is also located here, which is setting economic direction and contributing to economic stability,” Rehman said, adding that owing to wrongdoings of the previous government, there was no other choice but to approach the IMF for another bailout package.

She assured businessmen that the government was taking concrete steps to get rid of the IMF assistance permanently. “Pakistan needs political stability as no country can become a developed nation without stability.”

Senator Talal Chaudhry claimed that all the challenges being faced by the country were inherited from the previous government and there was a dire need to face the situation by adopting long-term policies.

He said the prime minister was focusing on resolving energy issues and voiced hope that by adopting prudent policies, crisis would be overcome.

Businessmen Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala briefed the Senate committee about the business community’s problems and asked for their resolution on priority.