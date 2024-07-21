Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Electricity prices set to surge again 

By Monitoring Desk

Consumers of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and residents of Karachi, the country’s economic hub, are bracing for another round of electricity price hikes as the power regulator considers further increases.

K-Electric, the utility serving Karachi, has petitioned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for a Rs5.45 per unit hike in electricity prices due to fuel cost adjustments. The request specifies increases of Rs2.53 for May and Rs2.92 for June in its application to Nepra.

Nepra is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on K-Electric’s proposal on July 30, after which a final decision on the price adjustment will be made.

In a separate development, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has also submitted a request to Nepra seeking a Rs2.10 per unit increase for one month under the fuel cost adjustment mechanism. Nepra will review this request in a hearing scheduled for July 31, with potential implications for future electricity bills pending approval.

Fuel cost adjustment allows power companies to reflect changes in fuel prices by adjusting electricity tariffs accordingly. This mechanism ensures that the actual cost of fuel used in electricity generation is accurately reflected in consumer bills, thereby enabling companies to recover additional expenses or reduce tariffs based on fluctuations in fuel costs.

Nepra oversees and approves these adjustments to ensure they are reasonable and transparent. The costs associated with fuel used in electricity generation—such as natural gas, coal, and oil—are passed on to consumers as a separate item on their electricity bills.

Previous article
Countrywide crackdown on power theft yields Rs105 billion recovery
Next article
Oil marketers seek PM’s urgent help in recovering Rs26 billion exhange losses
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM orders swift implementation of agreements with China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities to expedite the process of implementing the agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) made...

Boeing projects 3% hike in airplane deliveries

Q2 tech earnings hold key to market rebound

Govt asked to meet goods transporters’ demands

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.