Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Major Gulf markets gain as focus shifts to earnings

By Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, boosting investor morale as earnings season in the region heated up, although a decline in oil prices weighed on sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, with aluminium product manufacturer Al Taiseer Group rising 0.3% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.7% higher.

Among other gainers, Saudi Arabian Amiantit advanced 5.2% after the pipe manufacturer swung to a quarterly profit of 5.1 million riyals ($1.36 million), from a loss of 10.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Elsewhere, Saudi Tadawul Group – the owner of the Saudi Exchange – gained 1.8%, following a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

On the other hand, Sahara International Petrochemical eased 0.7% after reporting a fall in quarterly net profit.

In Qatar, the index added 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar putting on 1.1%.

However, Qatar International Islamic Bank retreated 1.3%, ahead of its earnings release.

Oil prices – a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets – settled more than $2 per barrel lower on Friday at their lowest level since mid-June as investors eyed a possible ceasefire in Gaza, while a strengthened dollar drove values down further.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.5% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt rising 1%.

Egypt will halt load-shedding power cuts during the summer as of Sunday, after some natural gas shipments arrived, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday, in a bid to end a crisis that inconvenienced a population of 106 million.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 12,203

QATAR gained 0.3% to 10,060

EGYPT up 0.5% to 28,783

BAHRAIN dropped 1% to 1,960

OMAN eased 0.3% to 4,683

KUWAIT lost 0.5% to 7,721

Previous article
Pakistan plans shift from imported to local coal for Chinese power plants
Next article
Countrywide crackdown on power theft yields Rs105 billion recovery
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM orders swift implementation of agreements with China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities to expedite the process of implementing the agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) made...

Boeing projects 3% hike in airplane deliveries

Q2 tech earnings hold key to market rebound

Govt asked to meet goods transporters’ demands

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.