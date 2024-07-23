Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR expands Tajir Dost scheme to 42 cities

Under the Tajir Dost Special Rules 2024, retailers are subject to a fixed monthly tax ranging from Rs100 to Rs10,000

By Monitoring Desk

The Tajir Dost scheme has recently undergone a significant expansion across Pakistan, now encompassing 42 cities, up from its initial coverage of 6 cities. This expansion was approved by the federal finance minister and implemented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Under the Tajir Dost Special Rules 2024, retailers are subject to a fixed monthly tax ranging from Rs100 to Rs10,000, depending on the fair market valuation of their shops. This valuation considers factors such as rental value, location, and fair market value specific to each city.

The scheme applies broadly to various types of businesses, including wholesalers, dealers, distributors, manufacturers operating as retailers, and others involved in the supply chain of goods.

Amendments have been made to previous notifications to incorporate these changes and additions, ensuring alignment with section 99B of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. Special provisions exist for retailers meeting specific criteria, such as those who have previously filed tax returns, operate small shops in residential areas, or benefit from income tax exemptions under relevant provisions.

Non-compliance may result in penalties, including shop sealing and imposition of default surcharges, enforced by income tax authorities under the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance.

Overall, the expansion of the Tajir Dost scheme aims to simplify tax compliance for retailers across Pakistan while enhancing revenue collection through a structured and fair taxation framework tailored to local economic conditions and business sizes.

Previous article
FinMin sets course for Beijing to renegotiate $15 billion Chinese loans
Next article
US spot ether ETFs ready for market debut, boosting crypto industry
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

US spot ether ETFs ready for market debut, boosting crypto industry

NEWYORK: The first US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the price of ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, are due to begin trading...

FinMin sets course for Beijing to renegotiate $15 billion Chinese loans

Banking Mohtasib gives Rs681 million relief to customers amid rising complaints in H1 2024

Chinese power transmission firm files complaint against SBP over forex delays

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.