Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

China endorses switch to local coal for three major Pakistani power plants

Step aims to cut costs and boost energy efficiency

By News Desk

China has given the green light for converting three major coal-fired power plants in Pakistan to use locally sourced coal instead of imported fuel, a move poised to cut down on energy costs.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Energy Minister Owais Leghari, who are currently on a visit to China, played a key role in securing this agreement.

The power plants affected are the 1,320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, the 1,320 MW Hub Power Plant, and the 1,320 MW Port Qasim Power Plant. These plants are known for their high electricity production costs.

The Chinese delegation expressed strong support for the transition to local coal and outlined the steps needed to implement this change. Additionally, they committed to providing full backing for Pakistan’s Panda Bonds, enhancing the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Ongoing meetings between Pakistani and Chinese officials will focus on the conversion process and ensure successful re-profiling of the power plants.

Previous article
Trump vows to make US the crypto capital and Bitcoin superpower
Next article
US senator to propose 1-million-unit Bitcoin purchase program
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

US senator to propose 1-million-unit Bitcoin purchase program

A US senator said Saturday she would soon introduce legislation to implement a "1-million-unit Bitcoin purchase program" for a set period. The proposal by Cynthia...

Trump vows to make US the crypto capital and Bitcoin superpower

IMF head raises alarm over weakest growth prospects in decades

SECP evaluates centralised insurance bureau to boost digitalisation in Pakistan’s insurance sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.