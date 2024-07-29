Foreign investors repatriate $2.2 billion in profits in FY 2023-24

Foreign investors repatriated $2.215 billion in profits and dividends during the fiscal year 2023-2024, according to a report from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released on Monday.

This marks an increase of 569% compared to the $331 million repatriated in the previous fiscal year, representing an increase of $1.884 billion.

In June 2024, the repatriation of profits and dividends totaled $414.5 million, a 55% decrease from $918.1 million in May 2024.

However, on a yearly basis, the amount was higher compared to the $17.9 million recorded in June 2023.

Most of the repatriated amount in FY24 was on account of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Out of the total $2.215 billion, $2.085 billion was repatriated from FDI, and $130 million from Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI).

The highest outflow of profit and dividends, amounting to $558.6 million, was sent to the UK, with the UAE ranking second at $273.6 million.

In June 2024, $390.5 million was repatriated on account of FDI, while $24.1 million was repatriated on account of FPI.